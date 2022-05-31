MERCER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a crash involving a UTV that was carrying six occupants and left one dead and another in critical condition.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on May 29 around 5:20 p.m., a call came in regarding a UTV crash in Mercer. The UTV reportedly went off the road and was upside down in the water.

Officials say the UTV had six occupants, and the driver lost control of the vehicle when rounding a curve. It rolled into the Turtle Flambeau Flowage.

Four of the six occupants were able to get out, but the other two were reportedly trapped under the water. Once the two were freed, life-saving efforts started on the shore.

Multiple helicopters were reportedly called to transport those injured.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 39-year-old woman from Mendota, Illinois was pronounced dead at the scene. Another occupant is still in critical condition.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are provided.