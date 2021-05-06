Increase in shipbuilding at Fincantieri Marinette Marine gives way for road construction grant

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Transportation have announced a planned increase of shipbuilding at Fincantieri Marinette Marine will be supported by a grant for road struction in the City of Marinette.

The planned increase will be supported by a $1 million Transportation Economic Assistance grant for road construction. WiSDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson approved the grant which gives $2.6 million to reconstruction Ludington Street in Marinette which will provide better access to Fincantieri Marine.

Ludington Street will be reconstructed from the US 41/Hall Avenue intersection, east to Stanton Street and the entrance of the shipyard. The project will reinforce the road base and add new pavement and stormwater drainage.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine also received a $795 million contract to build the first of the up to 10 new frigates for the United States Navy – a contract that could be worth up to $5.6 billion.

The road construction is expected to begin late 2021 and be completed by fall of 2022.