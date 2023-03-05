(WFRV) – Ever have another driver flash their brights at you and wonder if is that legal to do in Wisconsin?

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), it is legal to flash your brights at another vehicle to get them to turn their bright lights off. Wisconsin statute 347.12(1) allows for a driver to intermittently flash the vehicle’s high-beam headlamps at an oncoming vehicle that has its high-beam headlamps lit.

Word for word, the statute says the following:

Whenever a motor vehicle is being operated on a highway during hours of darkness or during a period of limited visibility, the operator shall use a distribution of light or composite beam directed high enough and of sufficient intensity to reveal a person or vehicle at a safe distance in advance of the vehicle, subject to the following requirements and limitations: (a) Whenever the operator of a vehicle equipped with multiple-beam headlamps approaches an oncoming vehicle within 500 feet, the operator shall dim, depress or tilt the vehicle’s headlights so that the glaring rays are not directed into the eyes of the operator of the other vehicle. This paragraph does not prohibit an operator from intermittently flashing the vehicle’s high-beam headlamps at an oncoming vehicle whose high-beam headlamps are lit. (b) Whenever the operator of a vehicle equipped with multiple-beam headlamps approaches or follows another vehicle within 500 feet to the rear, the operator shall dim, depress, or tilt the vehicle’s headlights so that the glaring rays are not reflected into the eyes of the operator of the other vehicle. This paragraph does not prohibit an operator from intermittently flashing the vehicle’s high-beam headlamps as provided under par. (a). Wisconsin State Legislature

On the WisDOT’s frequently asked questions page, there is also an entry about when drivers can operate fog lights and off-road lights. During inclement weather, two headlamps and no more than four lights can be on.

Off-road lamps mounted outside restrictions cannot be operated on roads. the WisDOT then links to transportation rule 305.075(5).

