APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The creator of the viral Midwest comedic news series Manitowoc Minute is stopping at this Wisconsin theater for one night in October, and “Holy smokes!” Tickets go on sale Friday.

According to a release, The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (P.A.C.) is hosting the Emmy-winning journalist and comedian at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2022.

Staff says ticket prices will start at $29.50 in Thrivent Hall and will go on sale June 3 at 10:00 a.m.

To get your hands on a ticket, you can purchase them at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, online through Ticketmaster, or by phone at (800) 982-2787.