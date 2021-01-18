KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The Kenosha Police Department says one of its sergeants has died in a snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin.
The department announced Sunday that Sgt. Trevor Albrecht was killed in a crash in Iron County.
Sheriff’s officials there say his snowmobile veered off a trail in the Town of Knight Saturday afternoon and hit several trees.
Life-saving efforts were attempted on scene and continued when first responders arrived but were ultimately unsuccessful. The 41-year-old husband and father was pronounced dead at the scene.
Latest Stories
- Why is Twitter allowed to restrict what politicians and other users say online?
- Kenosha sergeant killed in Northern Wisconsin snowmobile crash
- Celebrating iconic civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
- Man suspected of ramming MSP SUV arrested
- Biden inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp