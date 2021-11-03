LIVE BLOG: Matt LaFleur meets with the media after Aaron Rodgers reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur is meeting with the media this afternoon just a few hours after it was reported by NFL Network that Green Bay’s quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Chiefs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

It is also being reported by NFL Network that Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated. Rodgers told the media in late August that he was “immunized”.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

Matt LaFleur quotes and notes from today’s presser: