LIVE BLOG: Matt LaFleur meets with the media after Aaron Rodgers reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur is meeting with the media this afternoon just a few hours after it was reported by NFL Network that Green Bay’s quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19.

It is also being reported by NFL Network that Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated. Rodgers told the media in late August that he was “immunized”.

Matt LaFleur quotes and notes from today’s presser:

  • Matt LaFleur will not go into specifics in any players vaccination status.
  • Matt LaFleur confirms Jordan Love will be the starter for Sunday’s game.
  • Matt LaFleur says that everyone has to make their own decisions when it comes to vaccinations.
  • Matt LaFleur learned about Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 status at 8:30 a.m. today.
  • Matt LaFleur was not aware of who was all at the Packers’ players Halloween party or where it was.
  • Matt LaFleur is confident that all protocols have been followed by the Packers.
  • Matt LaFleur says that he thinks Jordan Love is excited for the opportunity on Sunday.

