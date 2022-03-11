MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Madison-based second-grade teacher, and now cancer survivor, is proving that you can make the best out of any situation.

Forty-two-year-old Kirsty Blattner has been fighting a recurrent melanoma diagnosis for years.

The melanoma, which was first detected when she was five months pregnant with her daughter, had been successfully removed six years ago only to return in the spring of 2021.

Again, Blattner found herself under the knife for a second surgery. Like the first, doctors were able to successfully remove the cancer, however, this time doctors knew they needed to develop a treatment plan to reduce the chances of the melanoma coming back for the third time.

The plan doctors and Blattner settled upon is called immunotherapy treatment also known as immune checkpoint blockade treatment.

“Immune checkpoint blockade serves to take brakes of her body’s T cells and let any melanoma-fighting immune cells attack any residual microscopic cells hopefully decreasing her chance of reoccurrence,” shared Blattner’s doctor, Dr. Mark Albertini.

Albertini believes that this treatment will help improve Blattner’s odds at staying cancer-free.

“These treatments have revolutionized the care for patients with melanoma. I’ve been involved with caring for patients with melanoma for almost three decades now,” explained Dr. Albertini.

And while these treatments provide a light at the end of the tunnel for Blattner, that doesn’t make the process any less difficult.

Determined to put a positive spin on a scary and painful process, Blattner decided to combine her love of dressing up with her love for making people smile to create one magical experience.

Blattner and her husband, Cris Blattner, reportedly show up to her monthly immunotherapy sessions dressed up in various costumes spreading happiness to all those who see them.

“Instead of me thinking ‘poor me. I need to leave work and I’ve got to go and get this treatment and I’m going to be stuck here’ now it’s fun like ‘what are we going to wear quick we’ve got to get everything ready!’ So now it’s just a really positive thing and we just look forward to people’s reactions and bringing smiles and interacting with people,” shared Blattner.

Blattner recalled their first costume was 80s-themed and since then they have dressed up as pirates, cats, turkeys, bride and groom, with their most recent costumes depicting Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo from the hit TV series Game of Thrones.

And the Blattners aren’t the only ones excited about which costumes they are going to wear.

“We always look forward to seeing what they’re going to wear next. It’s inspiring to see a patient share this positive perspective with others, ” said Kendra O’Connell, RN, nurse manager at UW Carbone.

Currently, Blattner has four more immunotherapy sessions left for her to complete her treatment plan and while she’s looking forward to completing the series, for now, she’s looking forward to four more opportunities to create cool costumes and spread some joy.