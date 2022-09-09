BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday.

According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.

Christensen entered the southbound lane of traffic on I-43 and struck another semi-truck, driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki from Wausaukee.

Following the collision, both vehicles sustained heavy damage and both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

Portions of I-43 were closed for about 4 hours while local law enforcement responded to the incident.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by agencies from Port Washington, Saukville, Sheboygan, Mequon, Belgium, Fredonia, Waubeka, Cedarburg, and Milwaukee.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing at this time and Local 5 News will update this should any further details emerge.