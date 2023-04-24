ATHELSTANE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Marinette County have provided an update on a missing man, Theodore ‘Teddy’ Egge, saying that multiple parties found his body in a wooded area on Saturday.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 from two parties who said they found a body in a wooded area in Athelstane.

Authorities have confirmed the body to be Egge’s, who had initially been reported missing on January 13.

The release noted that law enforcement was also searching the same area that day.

No foul play is suspected and the case remains under investigation at this time.

It was first reported that Egge was possibly operating a 2007 blue Jeep Liberty on Benson Lake Road near Northway Drive on Friday, January 13 around 2:00 p.m.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.