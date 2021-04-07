Marinette Co. Sheriff’s, Brown-Outagamie Bomb Squad detonate blasting caps

(WFRV) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding two separate occasions where they’ve detonated dangerous blasting caps.

The first incident was on Army Lane in the Town of Stephenson and the second was on Van Ginkel Road in the Town of Niagara. The second detonation involved 90 blasting caps in an outbuilding. Each time the Sheriff’s Office enlisted the help of the Brown-Outagamie County Bomb Squad.

There is no current threat to the public but they ask that everyone be aware and watchful of any suspicious or potentially dangerous devices while cleaning around properties.

If anyone comes across any of those items you’re asked to contact the Marinette County Dispatch Center at 715-732-7627.