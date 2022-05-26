MARINETTE, Wisc. (WJMN) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says it is working to memorialize the name of an officer who died while on duty 93 years ago.

In a Facebook post from Wednesday, the sheriff’s office says it recently learned of the death of Officer Joseph T. Gaber, a “motorcycle ‘Traffic Officer'”. Officer Gaber was killed while on duty in the evening of May 10, 1929 in the Town of Niagara.

Gaber was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle while on patrol on his motorcycle. He was 28 years old at the time of his death.

The sheriff’s office says it began investigating the incident further after learning about it. The office was able to identify and make contact with relatives of Officer Gaber, who in turn were able to provide some information about him.

The family provided the following photo of Officer Gaber, and the sheriff’s office was also able to locate Gaber’s Certificate of Death and Resolutions by the Marinette County Board:

Courtesy Marinette County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Marinette County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office says it’s now actively working to have Officer Gaber’s name inscribed on the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial in Madison. If Gaber’s name were to be inscribed, he would join two fellow Marinette County Sheriff’s Officers who died in the line of duty: Under Sheriff Emmet Butts (1923) and Deputy Edward Hoffman (2000).

The sheriff’s office shared the following about honoring Officer Gaber nearly 100 years after his death:

Although nearly a century has passed since that tragic evening in May of 1929, Officer Gaber was killed while on duty and so rightfully deserves to be honored by having his name inscribed on the memorial along with the names of the other law enforcement officers from across the State who made the ultimate sacrifice while faithfully discharging their duties to uphold the solemn oath each of them took to preserve the peace and protect the public safety for us all.