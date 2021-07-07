Motorcycle crash leads to death in Marinette County

WAGNER, Wisc. (WJMN) – A 38-year-old Green Bay man passed away at a Green Bay Hospital after sustaining head injuries in a motorcycle crash on July 3.

An investigation revealed that the motorcycle he was driving westbound on County “X” in Wagner about 1/2 mile west of Philipps Road at about 3:45 when the cycle failed to negotiate a curve, exiting the road to the right and impacting with a tree. The operator was not wearing a helmet and was riding alone.

the Wagner Fire Department and Bay Area Paramedics assisted the Marinette Sheriff’s Office at the scene. The crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s office and the Medical Examiner.