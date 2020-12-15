UPDATE: Authorities say video contradicts driver’s account of suspect’s escape

WEDNESDAY 12/16/2020 12:25 p.m.

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say video of a murder suspect’s escape from a security company’s transport van contradicts the driver’s story that the man jumped through an open window while the vehicle was stopped at a McDonald’s in northwest Indiana.

An agent with REDI Transports of Green Bay, Wisconsin, who was moving 22-year-old Leon Taylor of Hammond from Texas to northwest Indiana’s Lake County told authorities Taylor escaped Monday in Gary through a van window he had asked to be rolled down so he could “spit.”

But Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says surveillance footage instead shows Taylor opened a van door and ran off, and wasn’t wearing shackles.

TUESDAY 12/16/2020 10:56 a.m.

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A man charged with murder escaped by jumping through an open window in a transport van while it was stopped at a McDonald’s.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says 22-year-old Leon Taylor was being transported from Texas to Lake County by an agent from REDI Transports of Green Bay, Wisconsin when Taylor fled about 3 p.m. Monday in Gary.

Taylor escaped despite wearing a chain around his midsection, handcuffs and a restraint on his leg. A manhunt by Gary and Lake County sheriff’s police, including a helicopter and K-9 units, was unable to locate Taylor following his escape. He remained at large Tuesday.