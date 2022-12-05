NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee and Northern Railway Historical Society hosted its annual model train open house this weekend.

Formerly known as the Neenah-Menasha Model Railroad Club, the historical society’s model trains represent the Milwaukee and Northern Railway, which ran through Milwaukee to Green Bay, passing through Neenah and Menasha.

The route no longer exists, but the Historical Society hopes their models educate others about locomotives.

Society President Wally Rogers hopes the open house will bring in a new generation of members.

“The kids here are the greatest part, and hopefully we can get enough of them interested. We some of those kids are members like I am 60 years from now,” says Rogers.

For families like Trevor Matuszak and his son Graham, seeing the intricate track and set design was an enjoyable experience.

“It’s a fun thing for kids to see,” Trevor says. Graham adds, “We like trains because they’re really cool.”

