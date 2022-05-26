(WFRV) – A man from Bayfield County is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a specific type of timber from a National Forest.

According to officials, 40-year-old Jerod Hecimovich is charged with stealing, injuring and knowingly cutting/removing live oak timber from the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. The forest is located in Bayfield County.

The indictment says that back in 2019, Hecimovich was awarded a contract by the U.S. Forest Service to harvest particular timber from U.S. Forest land. Hecimovich is the owner and operator of Hecimovich Forest Products, LLC.

Even though the contract specifically said live oak timber should not be removed, Hecimovich allegedly harvested the wood.

If convicted on the charges of stealing and injuring government property, he would face a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. One year in prison is the maximum penalty for the charge of cutting and removing timber from the National Forest.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations. No additional information was provided.