TUESDAY 2/15/2022 4:04 p.m.

SURING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County District Attorney’s Office has come to its decision on the alleged strip search of six female students with the Suring School District.

According to a release from the District Attorney’s Office, the incident happened on Jan. 17-18 at the Suring School where students were allegedly strip searched, which the office says could be in violation of a Wisconsin Statutes.

The release states that on the day in question, Superintendent Kelly Casper and a school nurse conducted searches of six female students to see if they had “vape cartridges.”

The students were allegedly asked to take off most of their clothes down to their underwear and were visually searched by Ms. Casper.

The release goes on to report some of the students were asked to move the band of their bra away from their bodies. One student indicated to authorities her top half was exposed after being asked to pull her bra up. However, the District Attorney’s Office reports the statement is inconsistent with the other students and school officials.

In addition, two students that were searched indicated in their statements that they were not wearing underwear and were allowed to leave the leggings they were wearing on. Then the release says Ms. Casper conducted a hands-on search of the outside portion of the students’ legs.

The District Attorney’s Office says the Wisconsin Statutes about a strip search definition is as follows:

“Strip search” means a search in which a person’s genitals, pubic area, buttock or anus, or a female person’s breast, is uncovered and either is exposed to view or is touched by a person conducting the search.

The Statutes goes on to say, “Any official, employee, or agent of any school or school district who conducts a strip search of any pupil is guilty of a Class B misdemeanor.”

According to the District Attorney’s Office, a class B misdemeanor carries a maximum potential penalty of 90 days jail and a $1,000.00 fine, or both.

In the end, the Oconto County District Attorney’s Office deems the searches are not “strip searches” and it will not be issuing charges at this time.

Original Story: Oconto Co. DA reviewing alleged strip searches at Suring School District

TUESDAY 2/15/2022 2:00 p.m.

