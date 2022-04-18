WAGNER, Wisc. (WJMN) – Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve reports that dispatch was called to a one vehicle crash on State Highway 180 and Four Lakes Road in the Town of Wagner Monday afternoon around 3:00 p.m. The caller said he witnessed a silver pick-up truck that was westbound go off the road, strike a tree and then roll over.

The victim was transported to Aurora Bay Area Hospital in Marinette where he pronounced dead. The victim is a 71-year-old man from the Silver Cliff area of Marinette County. His name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The crash remains under investigation. This is the second traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2022.