Oshkosh Defense selected to make Next Generation Delivery Vehicles for USPS

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – You’ll be seeing some new United States Postal Service vehicles on the roads in a few years.

The United States Postal Service has awarded Oshkosh Defense an indefinite-delivery and indefinite-quantity contract to make the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle. This is USPS’s first large-scale fleet agreement in three decades.

However, it’s more than just vehicles, but sustainable vehicles. Oshkosh Defense will make both zero-emission battery electric vehicles and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine vehicles.

John Pfeifer, President & Chief Operating Officer with the Oshkosh Corporation says the company is honored to be chosen to build the new vehicles, “Oshkosh operates with unparalleled commitment to those who depend on our products and services to build, protect and serve communities around the world.”

Over the next ten years, Oshkosh Defense will deliver between 50,000 and 165,000 vehicles.

Production of the vehicles is expected to begin in 2023.