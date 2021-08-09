Over 30 Sheboygan County restaurants awarded $4.7M to help keep lights on

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 30 local restaurants and businesses were awarded more than $4.7 million in funds to help these restaurants and other businesses stay open.

According to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF), in July, it awarded 34 Sheboygan County restaurants and businesses more than $4.7 million to assist with business operations and expenditures. Officials add that the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation (SCEDC) attempted to encourage several Sheboygan County businesses to apply for the funding by running a campaign to promote the RRF.

Part of the SCEDC’s campaign efforts included sending postcards to over 400 Sheboygan County dining establishments, getting contact information for eligible candidates, and sending emails to over 600 contacts.

SCEDC Business Counselor Ray York said, “We worked with many local restaurants on the Restaurant Revitalization Fund application process. It is great to see the results of the RRF grant program and how it went to many of our county’s main street businesses — businesses that the community depends on to congregate, build bonds, and strengthen relationships.”

RRF officials report in total, the RRF has contributed $28.6 billion to over 100,000 restaurants, bars, and food and beverage businesses across the country.