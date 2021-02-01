Plaintiffs drop lawsuit over Facebook militia posts

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. Facebook has removed a large group called “Stop the Steal” that supporters of President Donald Trump were using to organize protests, including some members calling for violence, while falsely claiming that Democrats are “stealing” the election from Republicans. Though the group amassed more than 350,000 members before Facebook took it down Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, it was just one among others, though smaller, that popped up as vote counting remained underway in several battleground states. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A federal lawsuit demanding that Facebook prevent militias and hate groups from using the site after a militia used the platform to draw armed people to anti-police brutality protests in Wisconsin is over.

The lawsuit named Facebook, the Kenosha Guard militia and Kyle Rittenhouse as defendants. Rittenhouse is charged with killing two men during the August demonstrations in Kenosha.

The lawsuit alleged Facebook was negligent in allowing the Kenosha Guard to put out a call for militia members to go to the city.

The Kenosha News reports the plaintiffs’ attorney filed a notice of dismissal on Tuesday.