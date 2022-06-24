WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has issued a statement following the Supreme Court’s decision that has overturned nearly ’50 years of precedent and eliminated the constitutional right to abortion, stripping people of the freedom to control their own bodies.’

The Supreme Court has taken away our constitutional right to abortion. This ruling takes away the freedom to control our bodies and personal health care decisions, giving it to politicians to decide. This news is devastating. Deciding if or when to become a parent is one of the most personal, life-changing decisions people make. You deserve the right to control your own body, life, and future. And access the health care that you need. Tanya Atkinson, President and CEO PPWI

Earlier this month, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin announced that it would not be scheduling abortions past June 25 in anticipation of Roe V. Wade being overturned. Announcing today that it has suspended abortion services ‘until we receive clarification from a court about whether the law is enforceable.’

Although abortion services are not available in Wisconsin for now, Planned Parenthood’s doors across the state are open and we are here to help patients get the care they need. This includes helping patients access safe abortion care where it remains legal, offering travel assistance, and providing appropriate follow-up care when they return home. Your health — and the health of the community — is our number one priority. Planned Parenthood stands for care. And we won’t give up. Not now. Not ever. Tanya Atkinson, President and CEO PPWI

To watch Atkinson’s full statement, click here.