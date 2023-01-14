MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers are investigating two separate stranger sexual assaults that happened within minutes of each other on the same night in a southcentral Wisconsin neighborhood.

A release from the Madison Police Department says the incidents happened around 7 p.m. on January 10 in the Greenbush Neighborhood area of Madison.

Officers stated that both victims were walking in the neighborhood when they were reportedly approached and attacked from behind by a man. Both women were able to fight off the suspect and get to safety.

The first attack allegedly took place near South Park and Erin Street, in which the woman was able to get away but was eventually approached by the man again near St. Mary’s Hospital. Dane County dispatchers directed her to seek help and shelter at the hospital until officers arrived.

Authorities say that it was only minutes later that another woman was approached from behind near Emerald and Orchard Streets. In this instance, a concerned citizen was able to help, officers say.

The release notes that each attack appeared to be ‘sexual in nature,’ and that the Madison Police Department is investigating each incident independently but also believes in the possibility that the attacks were committed by the same suspect.

Both victims described their attacker as being a man, Hispanic, in his early twenties, and wearing dark clothing.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to submit a tip online.