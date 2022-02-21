SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A person is in critical condition after a Superior Police Officer reportedly ran them over, and now the Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the incident.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, on Feb. 19 around 9:30 p.m. a Superior Police Officer responded to a call for an injured person in the road. The person was reportedly near the intersection of Tower Avenue and North 8th Street.

The officer had reportedly run over the person who was lying in the road a few minutes before receiving the 9-1-1 call. The person was transported to a hospital where they are in critical condition.

Authorities say the reason why the person was lying in the road is unknown, as well as if they were injured before the incident. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The officer from the Superior Police Department was placed on administrative assignment, which is department policy.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation. No further information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.