GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man was apprehended after a welfare check on Friday evening in Grand Chute.

Grand Chute Police Department responded to a hotel in the 3600 block of West College Avenue for a report of a welfare check on a 51-year-old man.

When officers made contact with the man, he was armed with a knife. Officers negotiated with the man and took him into custody without incident.

He is currently being held at the Outagamie County Jail on related charges.