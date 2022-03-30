WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding everyone that protected tribal fishing in certain bodies of water will begin soon.

The Ceded Territory in northern Wisconsin

According to a release, the spring tribal fish harvest usually begins around mid-to-late April and runs through May. The season typically starts in the southern portion of the Ceded Territory and moves north as the season progresses. The tribal harvest is not a date-regulated activity so there is no official start or end.

Officials say there are around 2,300 lakes larger than 25 acres in the Ceded Territory that are used during protected tribal fishing. Each year, the Ojibwe tribal members fish a portion of these lakes outside of reservation boundaries during their spring harvest season. Tribal members rely on these lakes to preserve their cultural heritage. The lakes also act as a vital food source for their communities.

By the middle of March, each tribe declares how many walleyes and muskellunge it intends to harvest from each lake based on the safe harvest limits. Fishing usually happens nightly with permits issued by the tribes to their members.

All fish that are taken from the bodies of water are documented each night by a tribal clerk or warden present at boat landings. Once the declared harvest is reached in a given lake, no additional permits are issued for that lake, and the harvest ends.

Consequences of infringing on tribal rights

The DNR is also reminding Wisconsinites of the legal consequences they could face if found interfering with the upcoming Ojibwe spring fishing season.

“The department has zero-tolerance for harassment of tribal members who are exercising their treaty rights,” said DNR Secretary Preston Cole. “We fully support Ojibwe sovereignty and treaty rights.”

For more information on the upcoming Ojibwe spring fishing season, click here.