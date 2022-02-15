BEIJING, China (WFRV) – It’s a surreal feeling, the 2022 Winter Olympics. Being on the world’s biggest stage often is, but more so for Pulaski native and Olympic biathlete Deedra Irwin. She finished 7th in the women’s 15k last week, the highest finish for a US athlete in the sport.

“I don’t think it’s really set in yet, to be honest,” Irwin said with a laugh over Zoom from her room in the Olympic village in Beijing. “I definitely went into this Olympics and didn’t expect such a high, individual result for myself.”

Irwin shot 19 of 20 targets in that race and has two more to go, the relay and she qualified for the mass start.

“To have everything come together in one day, it’s really amazing,” she says with a grin.

Irwin only started competing as a biathlete four years ago. The attention she’s gathered after that race has been something she’s still processing, but one thing she can’t get over? Her hometown team, the Green Bay Packers, sent her very own jersey with her name on the back to show their support.

“All of my friends and family back home are so jealous,” Irwin says with a laugh. “That was so cool. I’ve been a Packers fan since I can remember because growing up in Pulaski, that’s football country.”

Irwin says the support and attention given by the Packers not only bring her joy, but it brings her hope that with that, they can continue to grow the sport.

“Anything like that, helps grow our sport, helps get kids interested, and hopefully it gets us that much closer to getting more Olympic medals in the future,” Irwin said.