MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee brewery is showing its support for Ukrainian refugees with anti-Putin labels.

Lakefront Brewery revealed Thursday its latest custom-designed crowler labels that blatantly call out the Russian president for his decision to invade Ukraine.

Printed on the labels is a graphic portraying President Putin with the words “Putin is a d*ck” printed across his forehead. To the right of the graphic is a short blurb advocating in favor of Ukrainian refugees that have been affected by ‘Russia’s aggression.’ A close-up of the labels can be viewed here.

The custom labels are printed on 32-ounce, aluminum cans that can be filled with any of the brewery’s beers and taken to go. A portion of each anti-Putin crowler purchased will be donated to a Ukrainian support organization.

“When you purchase an anti-Putin labeled crowler from Lakefront, $10 will be sent to the refugee fund, the National Bank of Ukraine’s Humanitarian Assistance to Ukrainians,” said Lakefront Brewery President, Russ Klisch. “The crowler will cost folks $5 more than normal, and we will put in $5 as well to help Ukrainians through this awful time.”

The decision to support the people of Ukraine was apparently a no-brainer for the local brewery.

Lakefront Brewery shared that for the last several years they have created strong ties with the country as they have collaborated with several Ukrainian brewery partners.

“The relationship with our friends in Ukraine has been growing for some time,” says Lakefront’s Export Beer Sales Manager, Andy Jungwirth. “And the recent events have broken our hearts. When we can help, we feel empowered. And now Lakefront fans can too.”

The anti-Putin crowlers will go on sale this weekend and can only be purchased at the Brewery or online for pickup. For more information, visit the Lakefront Brewery website.