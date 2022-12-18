(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reminding people about the dangers of eating a Wisconsin family holiday tradition, raw meat sandwiches.

Ray meat on rye, a polarizing holiday delicacy in Wisconsin and the Midwest is sometimes referred to as ‘Tiger Meat’ or ‘Cannibal Sandwiches.’

An appetizer of raw, lean ground beef served on bread (especially rye cocktail bread) with sliced onions, salt, and pepper. Also known as “tiger meat,” “steak tartare,” or simply “raw beef and onions,” the sandwiches have traditionally been served at holiday parties and other festive gatherings in the Milwaukee area. Wisconsin Historical Society

For obvious reasons, the Wisconsin DHS says that eating these raw meat sandwiches poses a threat “for Salmonella, E. coli O157:H7, Campylobacter, and Listeria bacteria that can make you sick.”

Remember, ground beef should ALWAYS be cooked to an internal temperature of 160° F. Wisconsin Department of Health Services

For more holiday food safety tips, click here.