HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Wednesday related to the investigation of skeletal remains found earlier this week in Florence County, Wisconsin.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff, their office has been in contact with Dickinson County and Florence County authorities.

They are reporting there was an initial belief that the remains belonged to Leah Harding who has been missing since 2015.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office provided investigative records including dental information.

Preliminary results suggest that the Jane Doe is not Leah Harding. That is based on the opinions of forensic medical and dental professionals.

Local 3 is continuing to follow this investigation about the identity of the remains found and the investigation into Leah Harding’s disappearance.