GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will be looking for a new Offensive Coordinator as their current one just accepted the job as the next head coach of the Denver Broncos.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Nathaniel Hackett is finalizing a deal to become the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. The contract talks reportedly heated up on Wednesday night.

Hackett was reportedly supposed to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

Hackett got his career started as an Offensive Quality Control Coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was an Offensive Coordinator with the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars before having the same position with the Green Bay Packers.

The Denver Broncos were reportedly one of the possible destinations for Aaron Rodgers (and even Davante Adams) if he ends up leaving the team.

Hackett is the first head coach to be hired this offseason, as eight more teams still have open positions.