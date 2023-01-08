(WFRV) – Reservations for accessible cabins throughout many state parks in Wisconsin will start being accepted soon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Officials say that reservations fill up fast for the 10 Wisconsin state park properties that offer accessible cabins for those unable to use outdoor campsites.

Reservations will begin being accepted on Tuesday, January 10. Officials say applications can be mailed or dropped off at the state park, forest, or recreational area you wish to reserve.

Applications that are mailed must have a postmark of January 10 or later in order to be accepted.

In general, the cabins are available from May to October every year, and are only available to people with disabilities and their guests and must be reserved ahead of time.

Wisconsin state park locations with accessible cabins:

Larger cabins with amenities are located at:

Buckhorn State Park

Harrington Beach State Park

High Cliff State Park

Kettle Moraine State Forest–Southern Unit (Ottawa Lake)

Kohler-Andrae State Park

Mirror Lake State Park

Potawatomi State Park

Richard Bong State Recreation Area

Two rustic cabins are located at:

Blue Mound State Park

Copper Falls State Park

Due to high demand, officials say reservations will not be accepted for more than four consecutive nights and no more than four nights per year.

You can learn more about the accessible cabins here.