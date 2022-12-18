GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Santa Clause traded in his sleigh for an airplane as he greeted children at Austin Straubel International Airport.

Hundreds of families gathered in the Jet Blue Air hanger Sunday morning to watch the man with the bag touch down in Green Bay.

Five-year-old Green Bay resident Genevieve Howard-Glenzer says, “When i saw him, I was so excited. I thought he wasn’t real, but I got to get a picture with him.”

After his landing, Santa read ‘The Night Before Christmas’ and posed for pictures.

“I loved it. I thought it was a great event. My kids are having so much fun. They love to see Santa and the airplanes,” De Pere native Kate Kellner says.

There was no charge for families to bring their kids to see Santa. All they had to do was bring a donation for St. John’s Ministeries, a homeless shelter in Green Bay. They could bring anything from food to towels to household supplies.

Airport marketing and communications manager Susan Levitte says, “We know that they have a huge need in the winter, especially since we’ve started winter early this year.”

Levitte also says that St. John’s is always looking for more donations. To see their wishlist, click here.