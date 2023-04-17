HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in northern Wisconsin are looking for two missing teenagers who may have been picked up by an unknown person.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Aiden Grefe and 16-year-old Dakota Brown are missing. Both Grefe and Brown are from Merrill.

Authorities say that the two were last seen together near State Road 17 and Shingle Mill Road in the Town of Harrison. It is believed that the two walked away from this area or were picked up by an unknown person around 9 a.m. on April 16.

The two’s whereabouts are currently unknown, and authorities say that this is reportedly uncommon behavior on their part. Brown was last seen wearing a pink top and Aiden was last seen wearing a sleeveless white shirt and jeans or sweatpants.

Anyone who sees Grefe or Brown is asked to call 911. All other tips can be reported by calling 715-536-6272.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office asked friends and family of both teenagers to not log into the missing children’s accounts. Authorities also mentioned that this does not qualify for an AMBER alert at this time.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.