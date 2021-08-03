Smoke from Canada causes Air Quality Advisory to be issued across WI until August 4

(WFRV) – An Air Quality Advisory has been given across Wisconsin due to smoke from wildfire activity in Canada.

The advisory is started at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday and is scheduled to end at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are expected to cause air quality index (AQI) values to reach the Orange level.

The Orange level is ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’.

The sensitive groups include:

Children

Elderly people

Individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems

Anyone with engaged in strenuous outdoor activites for a prolonged period of time

For more information visit the DNR’s website regarding current air quality.