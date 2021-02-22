Sturgeon spearing season continues on Lake Winnebago, larger harvest on north part of lake

(WFRV) – Day nine of the 2021 sturgeon spearing season is in the books on Lake Winnebago.

Only 100 fish were speared on Lake Winnebago consisting of 23 juvenile females, 40 adult females and 37 males. That brings the total number of sturgeon harvested to 1,202 on Lake Winnebago and 1,566 throughout the system.

There was a slightly greater harvest in the northern half of the lake which according to the Wisconsin DNR is likely due to the clearer water. During pre-season clarity checks, the DNR found visibility to be around 15-16 feet in the north and west and only 10-11 feet in the east and the south.

After the Upriver Lakes closing for the season, Lake Winnebago continues to stay open with 58% of juvenile females, 64% of adult females and 48% of males caps reached.

The largest fish harvested on Lake Winnebago was speared by Tony Gishkowsky, an impressive F2 female weighing 138.3 pounds and 80.1 inches long.