BRISTOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A supply chain logistics company is permanently closing its southeastern Wisconsin facility, laying off over 100 employees at the location.

According to a letter sent by GXO Logistics Supply Chain, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will end all operations at its Kenosha facility located at 10375 140th Avenue.

The closure affects all GXO employees at the facility, a total of 123 workers. The expected date of the earliest layoffs as a result of the permanent closure is February 13, 2023.

The company states that all affected employees have been notified of their ‘separation dates.’

None of the employees are represented by a union and no bumping rights are provided.

No other information about the closure was provided.