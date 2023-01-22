MENOMONIE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident stemming from a home invasion in Dunn County on Saturday.

Authorities say that a man, who allegedly stole a vehicle after an armed home invasion in which he reportedly shot a firearm, was shot by law enforcement officers from the Menomonie Police Department and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop following the incident.

The man died at the scene after first aid was rendered, the release states.

The incident began at roughly 8:58 p.m. on January 21 when law enforcement from the Menomonie Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of Wisconsin – Stout Police Department responded to a possible home invasion complaint.

According to the Menomonie Police Department, authorities responded to the area of Bongey Drive and Terrill Road for a complaint of a man allegedly ‘breaking into an apartment, threatening the homeowner, and shooting a firearm.’

Officers say the man stole the homeowner’s vehicle but was eventually stopped by law enforcement at approximately 9:08 p.m.

No information about the events between the traffic stop and the ‘officer involved critical incident’ was provided in either of the press releases.

The involved deputy from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the officers from the Menomonie Police Department have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading the investigation and is being assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, and DCI Crime Response Specialist. The release states that all involved law enforcement is fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

No additional information was provided due to the ongoing investigation.

Local 5 will update this story when new details emerge.