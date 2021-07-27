Suspect in armed robbery of a northern WI liquor store identified, considered armed and dangerous

AURORA, Wis. (WFRV) – An armed robbery suspect who is considered armed and dangerous has been identified by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, on July 22 around 9:00 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received regarding an armed robbery at Tom and Jo’s Liquor in Aurora. Florence County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 42-year-old Joshua Pietrantonio.

Pietrantonia is described as 5’10” tall and anyone with information is asked to call local authorities immediately.

There was no information given on Pietrantonio’s potential whereabouts, or if there are any other suspects.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

