MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A third sexual assault has been reported in the same southcentral Wisconsin neighborhood within a week’s time, and officers believe them all to be related.

In a release provided by the Madison Police Department, it states that officers are now investigating a third incident where a woman was assaulted by a stranger while walking in the Greenbush neighborhood.

The previous two assaults occurred on the same evening, both within minutes of each other on January 10.

Officers say the woman was walking in the 200 block of South Park Street toward Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on January 17, and in a similar fashion to the previous incidents, she was reportedly inappropriately touched from behind by an unknown man.

Authorities say that the suspect in this incident matches the description provided by the other two victims. All three women described the suspect as being a Hispanic man in his early twenties and wearing dark clothing.

Detectives are asking anyone that lives near Meriter Hospital or St. Mary’s Hospital, especially those on Mills Street, to check and turnover any suspicious home surveillance or doorbell security video. Madison Police Department

Officers are still doing extra patrols in this area, the release states. Officers are asking people to call 911 immediately if they happen to be in a situation like this.

If you have any information relating to this string of incidents, you are asked to contact either Crime Stoppers or Detective Sarah Korger at 608-229-8214 or by email at skorger@cityofmadison.com.