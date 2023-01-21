TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.

When deputies arrived, they found three 16-year-olds in the vehicle. The driver, a boy from the Mount Calvary area, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The back seat passenger, a girl from Fond du Lac, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to SSM Health – St. Agnes.

The front seat passenger, a 16-year-old boy from Eldorado, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies say.

A preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was traveling westbound on Golf Course Drive at a ‘high rate of speed.’ Authorities say the vehicle then lost control and went into the shoulder, hitting a tree on the north side of Golf Course Road.

Deputies say that speed and alcohol are contributing factors in this crash. They also noted that all three teens attended different high schools, Laconia High School, St. Mary’s Springs Academy, and Fond du Lac High School.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Calvary Fire Department, Mount Calvary EMS, Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, and the Taycheedah Township road maintenance crew.

The incident remains under investigation, and no additional details are being provided at this time.