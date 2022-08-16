WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere.

There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination. To help, TripAdvisor has narrowed it down to 10 of the top places to camp in the state.

Below are just a few of the destinations in Wisconsin and information is subject to change at any time, so it is recommended to call the location or check their website before any planning gets set in stone.

#1 – Neshonoc Lakeside, West Salem

Biking, fishing, volleyball, basketball, horseshoes, and pickleball are just a few of the activities you can do at this location. Add into the mix the availability of potlucks, bingo, kids’ activities, and arts & crafts.

The website also shows there is internet and wifi, laundry facilities, a swimming pool, a whirlpool/spa/hot tub, and a playground.

“Whether you’re planning a retreat for the whole family, a group of friends, or a getaway for two, there’s no shortage of unique activities to explore at Neshonoc Lakeside Camping Resort,” claimed the campground’s website.

Prices: For a tent site described as dry camping, two adults can rent it for $54 a night daily with a two-night minimum and $47 a night weekly with a seven-night minimum. There is also a fire pit and picnic table available for campers.

#2 – Apostle Islands Area Campground, Bayfield

Full of attractions, you can stop at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, the Meyers Beach Sea Caves, and/or the Chequamegon National Forest before or after setting up at this campground.

In all, the website reports campers can pick from 63 wooded sites with wifi available throughout most of the area. You can even rent a covered wagon that has a bathroom, heat, a/c, a refrigerator, and a shower.

“Come enjoy world-class fishing on Lake Superior, sea caves, boating, mountain biking, climbing, hiking, and much more,” explained the site.

Prices: The standard rate for a large tent site with no water or electricity shows on the website as $30 per night for two adults.

#3 – Plymouth Rock Camping Resort, Plymouth

The 180-acre RV park has sites for RVs, trailers with slide-outs, pop-ups, or tents. You can even rent a cabin if you don’t want to bring your own roof.

It also has mini golf for guests to take a putt at the course, a swimming pool to cool off, and a place to rent boats for a joy ride.

“Plymouth Rock and the spacious RV resort is conveniently located right across the street from Road America Race Track, minutes from Elkhart Lake and a short drive from Lake Michigan,” reported the site.

Prices: For a tent site that does not have hookups, it starts at $78 for a daily night and $74 for a weekly night. The website showed the tent site can hold up to six people.

#4 – Tranquil Timbers Camping Resort, Sturgeon Bay

This campground is adjacent to Potawatomi State Park, which the website reported as having hiking and biking trails and a boat launch.

Campers can take advantage of jam sessions, mini golf, live entertainment, sand badminton, and arts & crafts.

“We are located on a 75-mile long peninsula known as one of the nation’s premier vacation destinations with 5 state parks and 10 lighthouses,” the site pointed out.

Prices: The website does show a Dry Tent Site, however, it does not look like it is available online.

#5 – Wagon Trail Campground, Elisson Bay

The 2022 season ends on Oct 17, reports the campground’s website. Some of the amenities guests can take advantage of include free wifi and showers, bait/fishing pole rentals, and dump/recycling sites.

For people with pets, the location is pet-friendly with a $5 pet fee. There’s also a game room, hiking trails, and a campground store.

“Amenities include shampoo in each shower (plant-based shower gel that triples as a luxurious body wash, hand soap, and shampoo), removable handheld shower heads, and many hooks for towels, clothing, and other items,” stated the site.

Prices: For a tent site with no electricity or water hookups, the nightly rate is $40 for two people. There should be a picnic table and fire ring at every site for campers.

#6 – Delta Lodge, Iron River

If you are looking to pitch a tent at this lodge, there won’t be a spot for you. Delta Lodge only rents cabins during its four main seasons – Quiet Season, Early Summer, Summer, and Fall/Spring.

There are thirteen pet-friendly cabins, with kitchens, screened porches, and outdoor grills. The website showed there are four two-bedroom cabins, four three-bedroom cabins, three three-bedroom cabins with lofts, a large old cabin that staff has dubbed “Animal House” in honor of John Belushi, and a one-bedroom cabin.

“Our dog friendly cabins and family resort offers quick and easy access to four seasons of Northern Wisconsin outdoor recreation including canoeing, kayaking, mountain biking, swimming, boating, golfing, hunting, ATV trail rides, Cable, Wisconsin cross-country ski races, and world class fishing,” stated the site.

Prices: From Aug. 22-28, it stated a one-bedroom cabin that holds two people was $780 on the website.

#7 – Yukon Trails RV & Camping Resort, Lyndon Station

This location has hot breakfasts on the weekends and a free movie theater. The website showed there is a swimming pool and sports areas too.

There are also several activities, like Friday Night Fish/Shrimp Fry, train rides, mini golf, cornhole, and horseshoes.

“Enjoy rustic family camping, in true Wisconsin fashion, combined with our modern facilities and amenities,” stated the site.

Prices: According to the website, the campground will close on Oct. 18. It shows the price to rent a ‘Rustic Tent’ site for two people is $66 a night for just a day and $58 a night for a minimum of a week.

#8 – Edge-O-Dells Resort, Wisconsin Dells

From April to October, this campsite is for anyone 21 and older. Some of the activities include live, late-night rock bands, pool parties with volleyball and basketball, DJs, outdoor volleyball courts, and horseshoes.

The website showed there is also a tiki bar and hot tub for campers to relax and decompress.

“We wanted to provide a campground near Wisconsin Dells where groups of adults could get together and enjoy each other’s company without the kids!”

Prices: For a campsite with a deluxe tent and water/electricity for one night, the pricing on the website showed it was $38 for the average rate per night for two people.

#9 – Bonanza Camping Resort, Wisconsin Dells

This location is kid friendly with a gaga pit, a jumping pillow, several playgrounds, and mini golf. On the website, it said the campsite has been in operation since the mid-1900s.

Some of the amenities include a heated pool, free wifi, a playground, showers, and a laundry station.

“The owners and management take deep pride in providing a quality, fun-filled vacation experience for our guests that will result in families returning year after year to enjoy all that Bonanza and the Wisconsin Dells has to offer,” stated the website.

Prices: For a rustic tent stay with two adults, the price starts at $25 for one night. The lot does include a picnic table and a fire ring but does not include water or electricity.

#10 – Egg Harbor Campground, Egg Harbor

Here you can discover Door County and choose from 160 campsites, log cabins, and shelters at this campground. The website showed pets are allowed in the shelters but not the cabins.

Take advantage of the heated pool, horseshoes, volleyball, video arcade room, TV/reading room, laundry room, and playgrounds.

“Beaches nearby, several golf courses nearby, winery tours, art galleries, lighthouses, shops, fish boils, too many restaurants to list,” listed the site.

Prices: Rustic Tent sites go for $37 a night for two people with a minimum of two nights needed for a reservation.

