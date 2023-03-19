MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – An American transportation holding company headquartered in Kansas has announced its plans to permanently close a freight trucking facility in southeast Wisconsin.

According to a letter sent by Yellow Corporation to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company is closing its facility, Milwaukee Terminal 386, located at 6161 South 6th Street in Milwaukee.

Yellow Corporation states the reasoning for the closure is due to the company’s ‘consolidation of its operations.’

Even though Yellow Corporation announced the closure, the company’s hope is for the 189 employees affected to be transferred to different company facilities. Yellow Corporation states that it is actively working with union representatives on the matter.

As a result, the Company does not anticipate that this notice is required, but it is issuing it in an abundance of caution and in a good faith effort to comply with any notice obligations it may have under state or federal law. There is currently no way to determine which Facility employees will accept the Company’s transfer opportunities. As such, the Company is identifying all Facility employees as impacted. Yellow Corporation

The Milwaukee Terminal 386 closure is expected to take place on or around May 28.

None of the affected employees have bumping rights in connection with the closure pursuant to a collective bargaining agreement or otherwise.

No additional information was provided.