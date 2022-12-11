APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting a recruiting event for two northeast Wisconsin airports this upcoming week.

The recruiting event will be held at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel on December 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the goal of assisting people interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO).

The positions are available at both the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) and Appleton International Airport (ATW).

Officials say both full-time and part-time jobs are available in which the hiring event will help complete multiple steps of the hiring process.

The event includes:

Presentation about the TSO role

Application assistance

Scheduling of computer-based testing for job seekers

You can register here.