MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The incidents reportedly happened on Swamp Road.

Authorities say the incidents happened in early September. The two cabins were reportedly vandalized.

Multiple items were reportedly stolen from one of the cabins. There was no information on what items were taken.

Merrill is about 30 minutes west of Antigo.

Anyone with information is asked to call 715-536-6272. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.