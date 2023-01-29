GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay are investigating the ‘suspicious deaths’ of two people found dead in a home in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. on January 29, where they found two people dead inside the home.

Authorities say that it is an active scene at this time and that more information will be released ‘as soon as the investigation allows.’

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-205264. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP. You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

