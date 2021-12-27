SPREAD EAGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were sent to a hospital following a plane crash that happened on Christmas Day in Florence County.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 25 around 8:30 a.m., multiple agencies responded to a report of a plane accident in Spread Eagle. A 9-1-1 call came in reporting the crash was in the area of Menominee River Road.

Both Dickinson and Florence County dispatch was able to provide GPS coordinates to find the scene of the crash.

When crews arrived they were able to treat two people for injuries and later transported them to Dickinson County Memorial Hospital.

The investigation of the crash will reportedly be done by the FAA.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.