TOWN OF NIAGARA, Wisc. (WJMN) – A man and woman are in critical condition following an explosion Sunday morning in the Town of Niagara, Wisconsin.

Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says Marinette County Dispatch received a call reporting a large explosion at a residence on Payette Rd. at Bombers Rd. in the Town of Niagara. A man and woman were inside the residence at the time of the explosion. Responders spoke with the man, who said he was attempting to light the home’s propane furnace which had gone out.

The man and woman both sustained critical injuries including severe burns. Both victims were transferred to Dickinson County Memorial Hospital in Iron Mountain before being transferred to another hospital in Wisconsin.

The sheriff’s office says the residence is a complete loss following the explosion, and a nearby garage and its contents were severely damaged. An investigation is currently ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

The Niagara Fire Department, Niagara Rescue Squad, Integrity Care Paramedics, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Officers, and WE Energies Power Company all assisted at the scene.