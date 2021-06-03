UPDATE: Four people charged for 2020 vehicle arson, connection to death of Green Bay woman

WEDNESDAY, 6/2/2021 11:19 a.m.

MENOMINEE INDIAN RESERVATION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menominee Tribal Police Department has released additional information regarding an investigation from an August 19, 2020 case.

In August 2020, Police located human remains inside a burned-out car. Those remains were later identified as 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon of Green Bay.

On June 2, 2021, four individuals have been federally charged regarding their involvement in the case.

Timothy Snider – charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Use of a Communication Facility in the Furtherance of a Narcotics Offense and Obstruction of Justice Conspiracy

Emerson Reed aka “Kelo” – charged with Misprision of a Felony and Arson in Connection with a Federal Felony

Keith Wilber – charged with Misprision of a Felony and Arson in Connection with a Federal Felony

Kayla Childs – charged with Misprision of a Felony

All individuals have been taken into custody for the charges.

WEDNESDAY 11/4/2020 8:13 a.m.

MENOMINEE INDIAN RESERVATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A man identified as a suspect after the remains of a Green Bay woman were found in an abandoned, burned-out car early this year has been arrested.

In late October, Menominee Tribal Police identified the human remains found in a burned-out vehicle on the Menominee Indian Reservation in late August were those of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon of Green Bay.

Investigators were looking for assistance in locating 34-year-old Emerson K. “Kelo” Reed.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Menominee Tribal Police say Reed has been taken into custody.

No further details are available at this time.

THURSDAY 10/22/2020 11:28 a.m.

MENOMINEE INDIAN RESERVATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Police have identified the human remains found in a burned-out vehicle on the Menominee Indian Reservation in late August.

Authorities say the Menominee Tribal Police responded to a reported of an abandoned and burned vehicle on Wednesday, August 19. Upon arrival, police discovered the vehicle contained human remains and confirmed that a deceased human was in the vehicle.

Stephanie Greenspon | Courtesy Menominee Tribal Police

On Thursday, Oct. 22, Menominee Tribal Police announced investigators received confirmation from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory that the remains recovered from the vehicle were those of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon of Green Bay.

Investigators are now asking for assistance in locating 34-year-old Emerson K. “Kelo” Reed.

Reed is described as 5’6″, about 210 pounds, and is Native American. Authorities say he may be in the Green Bay/Oneida Reservation Area.

If you see Reed, Menominee Tribal Police say you should not approach or attempt to apprehend him. He has multiple warrants and may be dangerous. Instead, call 911 to report it.

