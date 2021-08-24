UPDATE: Oneida County Sheriff offering reward for arrest of murder suspect

TUESDAY 8/24/2021 10:00 a.m.

(WFRV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office launched a reward fund to try to get information leading to the arrest of a suspect of the murder of a 26-year-old woman.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation regarding the location of 30-year-old Christopher Terrell Anderson is still ongoing.

Anderson is the alleged murder suspect in the killing of 26-year-old Hannah Miler on June 30.

The Sheriff’s Office started a reward fund and hopes to raise at least $100,000.

In the Facebook post, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office stated:

“The Sheriff’s Office will be starting the fund with $20,000. The Rhinelander Police Department is pledging $5000. I am asking the community to pass the hat and help us get the reward large enough that someone will turn Anderson in to the authorities. We have a goal of raising at least $100,000.” Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone who is interested in donating to the reward fund is asked to send their donations to:

‘Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Attention: Hannah Miller Fund, 2000 E. Winnebago Street, Rhinelander, WI 54501’

Those who donate are asked to include their name and contact information.

Anderson reportedly cut his hair short before the homicide.

UPDATE: Both vehicles found in Minnesota, suspect still at large

UPDATE: Both vehicles found in Minnesota, suspect still at large

TUESDAY 7/6/2021 7:40 a.m.

(WFRV) – The two vehicles that the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was searching for have been found in the City of St. Paul.

According to authorities, on July 5 St. Paul Police found the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander with Wisconsin license plate number AJR9672. The vehicle was found unoccupied in the City of St. Paul.

The second vehicle, a PT Cruiser, was also located in St. Paul.

The search is still on for Christopher Anderson who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Anderson’s whereabouts should call 715-361-5201

UPDATE: Rhinelander man arrested for alleged involvement in Hannah Miller death

MONDAY 7/05/2021 6:05 p.m.

TOWN OF PELICAN, Wis. (WFRV)- On Monday, July 5, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of 24-year-old Seth Wakefield of Rhinelander. Wakefield is suspected of being involved in the death of Hannah Miller.

On Friday, July 2, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Justice-Divison of Criminal Investigations arrested Wakefield. He is currently being held in Oneida County Jail with the bond set at $100,000 dollars. They announced the arrest on their Facebook page.

Wakefield was arrested for Party to a Crime of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Intentional Homicide.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for Christopher Anderson and has secured a warrant for his arrest.

UPDATE: Victim identified in Oneida County fatal shooting, suspect still at large

UPDATE: Victim identified in Oneida County fatal shooting, suspect still at large

THURSDAY 7/1/2021 2:07 p.m.

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials have identified a woman who was found fatally shot in Oneida County.

Authorities say 26-year-old Hannah Miller, from the Rhinelander area, was found Wednesday lying along a road near Highway 8 in the Town of Pelican.

A preliminary investigation has zeroed in on a 30-year male suspect who was believed to be driving a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plates. Authorities say the suspect could still be armed and should not be approached.

Original Story: Homicide suspect at large, Oneida County Sheriff’s ask public for help

WEDNESDAY 6/30/2021 7:50 p.m.

TOWN OF PELICAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a homicide suspect who allegedly shot a woman who later died.

According to a release, the Oneida County Dispatch Center received a 911 call on June 30 about a woman lying on the side of River Bend Road near Highway 8.

After arriving at the scene, law enforcement and first responders found a woman who had died from a firearm injury.

Deputies are looking for 30-year-old Christopher Terrell Anderson, who could possibly be driving a 2005 White Chrysler PT Cruiser Minnesota, license plate 187NXC.

Deputies now believe Anderson may be driving a White 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander, WI license plate AJR9672.

Deputies say Anderson is considered armed and dangerous. The public is asked to not approach him.

If you see Anderson or the vehicle call 911 or the Oneida County Dispatch Center at 715-361-5201 with any additional information.

The Oneida County Sheriffs Office will be continuing its investigation.