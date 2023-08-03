MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s the third naval vessel and the first naval warship named for the community of Marinette, Wisconsin. Coming up in September, the USS Marinette will be commissioned before traveling to its homeport of Mayport, Florida.

The USS Marinette will join the active fleet on September 16, 2023. A commissioning ceremony is planned in Menominee, Michigan.

The naming of the warship is an ode to the contributions of Marinette, Wisconsin and its tradition of shipbuilding.

Naval vessel Marinette went into service on July 3, 1967.